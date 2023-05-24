NEW YORK — As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing tips to help family caregivers identify and address the signs of depression. Alzheimer’s family caregivers are at greater risk for depression than caregivers of people with other conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Exhaustion, stress, and feelings of isolation and loss are all common emotions that Alzheimer’s family caregivers experience, but these can all lead to depression if not addressed constructively,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services. “Being mindful of the warning signs of depression and taking steps to deal with them is essential to providing the best care possible, because every caregiver needs time to replenish themselves mentally, emotionally, and physically.”

