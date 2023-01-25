I-W Students Offer Unique Shopping Experience

IRENE — Besides watching basketball, fans attending Saturday’s tournament in Irene can shop ‘til they drop.
The Irene-Wakonda High School Student Council is holding a clothing “swap” as part of the day’s activities, according to advisor Alannah Aesoph.
Community members have donated clothes for a month, she said. The school’s old gym has been turned into a one-stop clothing shop, ready for Saturday’s buyers. The clothes swap opens at 1 p.m., allowing people to look and buy before the basketball games begin at 3 p.m.
The clothes shop will remain open into the evening, so people can come and go at their leisure. The event remains open to the public and isn’t limited to those attending the basketball tournament.
“We’ll go until halftime of the last game, so I would say about 8 p.m. or so,” said Aesoph, also the K-12 school counselor.
She puts quote marks around “shop” because the items don’t carry prices.
“This is entirely a free-will donation event,” she said. “Those who need ‘new to them’ clothing are able to obtain them for free, but those who just want to freshen up their wardrobe and swap some things out can do so, as well.”
A large number of the donated items has never been worn, Aesoph said. “One thing that I wasn’t expecting was how much clothing that has come in that is new with tags still on them,” she added.
The Student Council will receive the project’s funds for school activities. Organizers classify the event as part fundraiser, part attempt to get rid of some winter blues with “retail therapy.”
“This is my first year as the Student Council advisor,” she said. “We’re limited on our fundraising opportunities and don’t want to duplicate what other school organizations are doing, like fruit sales or butter braids.”
Kaitlynn Mellem, the I-W Student Council president, is hoping for good results, especially for a first-time project. She and others are stunned at the large participation so far from the general public.
“We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from the community, in means of donating their clothing,” she said. “We hope that all of the families in need come out and utilize the clothing swap.”
The clothing donations outgrew the original site, Aesoph said.
“Originally, we were planning to be in the Irene-Wakonda High School cafeteria,” she said. “But we’ve gotten such a large amount of donations that we’re going to be hosting the clothing swap in the old gym. So, (it’s) just a hall away from where we were supposed to be.”
The clothing swap will hopefully reach those who otherwise might not be able to afford new or gently used clothing, Mellem said. However, the clothing swap remains open to everyone.
“It’s great that we can lessen the financial burden for some families in their time of need,” she said. “Clothes should be something that kids should never have to worry about, so I hope that this will have a positive outcome.”
The I-W students looked at the needs beyond their immediate families and school, Aesoph said.
“It’s hard to determine exactly how hard families are being hit by the current economy, so we opened up the opportunity to the entire community,” she said.
Mellem doesn’t want to see anyone stay away from the clothing swap if it could benefit them.
“Our Irene and Wakonda communities are very giving and supportive of us, so we hope that nobody feels embarrassed or ashamed to come in if they are in need of clothes,” she said.
Besides serving as a fundraiser, the clothing swap helps circulate clothes that would normally remain in storage and unused, Aesoph said.
“In addition to people receiving clothes, it helps people get rid of clothing, which can sometimes be a taxing event to have to bring it all the way to Sioux Falls, Yankton or Vermillion,” she said.
“We all know the joke about clothes taking a ride in the trunk for months before it gets donated somewhere, and hopefully this helps cut that out. This saves some gas and space in the landfill.”
All leftover clothing after Saturday’s event will benefit others, Aesoph said. Some clothes will be held for students who couldn’t attend the swap shop, while other items may be kept on hand for those who need a quick change of clothes at school.
The remaining items are designated for particular purposes.
“The Irene-Wakonda High School Library will have first pick of what remains after the event as they run a wonderful arts and crafts program for the kiddos,” she said.
“After that, any clothing remaining after the event will be donated to a few organizations in Sioux Falls like St. Vincent de Paul, Center for Hope, Savers and Dress for Success.”
Aesoph, who lives in Sioux Falls, determined it was easiest for her to take donated clothing home with her for distribution to that city’s locations. However, she remains open to donations for Yankton, Vermillion and other communities.
“Based on the volume of donations, we plan on expanding our list of places to bring the donations to, just in case there is a great deal left over,” she said.
Aesoph acknowledged she has wanted to hold a clothing swap for some time.
“My original idea in graduate school was to have a local, student-supported closet swap that was run full time during the school year, but lack of space didn’t really allow that,” she said.
“I decided to pitch the idea to my Student Council kids. They thought it was a great idea to make it even larger and invite the surrounding communities, as well as the communities that will be traveling here that day for the basketball games.”
A website encourages everyone attending the swap to feel welcome and comfortable. Those experiencing financial hardship should take items as they see fit, even if they don’t have anything to donate.
“This event is a no-judgement zone, and there is no requirement to prove lack of funds,” the website said.
Aesoph anticipates the number and kinds of clothing could grow as the swap drew closers.
“We have received a lot of clothing donations from people in the I-W community, but I suspect to see more from people outside the community on the day of the event,” she said. “We have been accepting clothing since the beginning of the month and will accept all the way until the day of (the swap shop).”
Donations can be brought in before Saturday to either the Irene or Wakonda school during normal school hours. Items can also be brought to the high school on the day of the event.
The swap shop brings positive outcomes beyond the clothing distribution, making it a great project, Aesoph said.
“One is that things stay local, and you know exactly where you’re getting things from and giving your things to,” she said. “Two is that it reduces waste. People don’t realize the amount of water waste and carbon emissions that goes into the production of new clothes. Opting to choose secondhand clothing opposed to new reduces that footprint, even if it is just ever so slightly.”
Based on the donations so far, the I-W students are already planning more clothing drives, Aesoph said.
“Depending on the turnout of the event, we may switch gears and do a semi-annual event and focus in on seasonally appropriate clothing,” she said. “But this time around, we have a little bit of everything in almost every size.”
While a fundraiser, the event’s most important thing remains ensuring basic clothing needs are met, the advisor said.
“This has always been about supporting the students and community first and foremost,” she said. “Being a part of such a small community, helping others is just a natural part of your day.”
