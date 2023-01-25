I-W Students Offer Unique Shopping Experience

Irene-Wakonda High School freshmen Natalie Girard (left) and Addison Brockmueller, both I-W Student Council members, are shown with some of the donated clothes folded and sorted for this Saturday’s “swap shop.”

 COURTESY PHOTO

IRENE — Besides watching basketball, fans attending Saturday’s tournament in Irene can shop ‘til they drop.

The Irene-Wakonda High School Student Council is holding a clothing “swap” as part of the day’s activities, according to advisor Alannah Aesoph.

