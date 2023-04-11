Yankton’s Douglas Avenue from Levee Street to Second Street is scheduled to be closed starting Thursday, April 13, due to construction.
The work includes street replacement, new water and sewer installation and some miscellaneous storm sewer repairs. The traffic control will be deployed to provide for local traffic, but there will be no through traffic allowed.
