Maibaum Seeks A Return To Yankton City Commission

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the five candidates for the Yankton City Commission. The election, which was originally scheduled in April, will be held June 2.
NAME: Tony Maibaum
FAMILY: Wife — Angela; Sons — Dalton, Sawyer, Bennet and Brooks.
EDUCATION: Wayne State (Political Science, Pre-Law, English)
OCCUPATION: Owner, Pivotal Photo (commercial filming, wedding photo/video studio serving the Midwest, FAA-certified drone pilot)
Owner, Pivotal Properties (rehab and renting single family homes in Yankton)
EXPERIENCE: Yankton City Commissioner, 2016-2019
I’ve been an active supporter of Yankton with my involvement in organizations advancing entrepreneurship: 1 Million Cups, Startup Weekend, Onward Yankton and SCORE small business mentoring.
• Why are you running?
When I chose not to run in 2019, I knew the Commission was in good hands — every seated Commissioner was someone I had voted for. Jake Hoffner and Chris Ferdig were the other small business owners and champions who I felt aligned with most often. When they chose not to run was when I downloaded my nominating petitions. Jake was the best at encouraging a calm focus at meetings and reintroducing that same calm focus through even the most contentious agenda items. Chris was excellent at asking the tough questions and digging through all the details. Given Yankton’s large businesses community, I intend to continue the long legacy of our City’s Commission featuring a proactive voice for the growth and development of our small businesses.
• Going forward in the coming year, the city will be recovering from dual disasters — the 2019 floods and 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. What do you feel needs to be done for recovery and how do you prioritize the needs of each recovery?
Regardless of the disasters we may face, our local government should be looked to for the stability it can provide — in good times and tough times. Yankton is a Top Ten, First Class Municipality with an org chart featuring trusted Department Heads, a union of committed employees and solid relationships with our outside agencies. Our City can concurrently meet needs across multiple recoveries.
A few years ago, City staff collectively read the book “The Energy Bus.” Joy the Bus Driver states, “Your positive energy and vision must be greater than anyone’s and everyone’s negativity. Your certainty must be greater than everyone’s doubt.” When the City Commission reorganizes after this upcoming election, citizens should expect steadfast support and the swift removal of barriers to timely recoveries.
• What non-disaster related infrastructure projects do you feel should be pursued over the next few years? Why?
In 2016, discussions within the City Commission over a new water treatment plant were beginning in earnest. Under consideration was the long-term potential in having a new facility that could provide clean water capacity to neighboring communities, as well — providing an additional source of revenue.
With public discussions now underway over the wastewater treatment facility, I look to Lincoln, Nebraska, where a design by HDR engineering and an investment by the City enabled a treatment facility to maximize its ability to capture and sell the biogas it creates for a significant, additional source of revenue.
Dozens of worthy, in-name-only projects are listed on the CIP. My head and vote will go towards maximizing the long-term return on infrastructure investments to the benefit of our citizens.
• What do you think is the biggest issue at the city level and what are your plans to address it?
Peter Diamandis (M.D. from Harvard, Molecular Genetics from MIT and prolific entrepreneur) has referred to COVID-19 a “practice pandemic.” He describes it that way not to belittle this worldwide crisis, but because of how it has made us “brutally aware of the failure points and weak links in our economic system, healthcare complex and communication channels.” At the City level, this practice pandemic has opened folks’ eyes to issues both big and small. The “biggest issue” is actually our “biggest opportunity”: the collective mindset that will guide every aspect of our City. From my perspective, it’s always been as simple as this: “Every problem has a gift for you in its hands … you can choose to see the curse or the gift.” (The Energy Bus)
• What will some of the biggest budgetary concerns be for 2021?
Typically, our municipal election is wrapped up in April and a reorganized City Commission reassesses the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) in May. This time around, with a June election and CIP discussions certainly underway, by the time the City Commission reorganizes we’ll quickly be at the point of the 2021 Budget’s 1st Reading. Then we’ll get a subsequent reading with few changes before the 2021 Budget is voted on and turned over to the State this August.
I won’t have a learning curve when participating in another annual, abbreviated budget review, but I’m concerned I’ll hear remarks requesting to play it safe in 2021. I’ll be a voice for an aggressive 2021 budget that’ll inspire confidence and much-needed certainty into our economy and community.
• Additional thoughts?
The City Commission is tasked with demonstrating strong, political leadership. Being prepared, putting in the time and truly valuing the opportunity only scratch the surface of what any City Commissioner must commit to. I’m proud of the consistency in both my pragmatic approach and my record of attendance on the City Commission.
My late mother was my biggest cheerleader and always wanted details on how our city was doing. The only City Commission meeting I can remember missing was on the day she passed away.
My motivation to first serve in 2016 mostly helped me satisfy Mom’s belief that I had a servant’s heart. Today, I believe it, too.
I’ll go above and beyond as we navigate our historic, river city to its full potential.
