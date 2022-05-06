100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 7, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 7, 1947
• At 2:30 tomorrow afternoon on Riverside diamond the Yankton Territorials, member of the South Dakota State Amateur baseball league, will encounter the Vermillion Red Sox in their first appearance of the 1947 season. Public schools will be dismissed tomorrow afternoon so that Yankton’s youngsters may participate in the opening baseball affair.
• The Yankton city park board reports that considerable work has been done this spring in beautifying the city parks and boulevards, but drew attention to the fact that pranksters are stripping the flower beds and doing much to destroy city property and the beauty of the parks. The board also reported that the east 20 acres on the Memorial Park grounds will be planted in corn this summer.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, May 7, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 7, 1997
• Morgen Manufacturing of Yankton is hosting a delegation from a private Russian company this week before sending two concrete pumps valued at $700,000 overseas. The pumps will be used for building bridges along a 900-mile national road. Morgen is the only U.S.-owned manufacturer of this equipment, which does not exist in Russia, according to company vice president Marlin Slagle.
• County employee health insurance rates would climb almost 40% under a Blue Cross proposal introduced before the Yankton County Commission. Yankton County pays half of its employees’ health insurance coverage. The county has until June 1 to decide whether to remain with the Blue Cross Blue Shield group policy.
