FREEMAN — A Freeman Public School administrator has resigned his position, effective immediately, citing personal reasons.
The school board accepted Will Massey’s resignation during a special session Wednesday night, according to the Freeman Courier newspaper. The resignation was the only action item on the agenda.
Massey filled multiple roles in the school system, as dean of students, math teacher and head boys basketball coach.
Freeman Public School officials have not commented on Massey’s status, citing it as a personnel issue, the Courier reported. Massey told the newspaper his resignation was for personal reasons and that he had no other comment.
Massey had been absent in recent weeks, the Courier reported, with assistant coach Mitchell Johnson in his place as the head coach for a Jan. 21 boys basketball game in Menno. Johnson was announced as the head coach during a Jan. 29 game. On Monday night, Grant Johnson was announced as Mitchell Johnson’s assistant coach during the starting line-ups.
