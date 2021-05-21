Perseverance Pays Off For ‘Driven’ Tyndall Native

Determination and hard work helped Brandy Beringer get to where she is today. After the Tyndall native became a licensed insurance agent within three months of starting at a local agency, she quickly created relationships and trust with those she met.
Eight years later, she began working at Wynot Insurance, and within a few months, became the owner after purchasing the business from the current owner. In November 2016, the business took on the name of Integrity Insurance and Beringer soon opened another location in Yankton.
Her work didn’t stop when she left work for the day as she spent many evenings and weekends working part-time at Fleege’s Roadhouse as a waitress and bartender. Working there for 16 years helped her create a close relationship with the owner, Jerry Fleege (otherwise known simply as Fleege). Knowing the bar/restaurant had a good reputation and even more potential, Beringer sought to purchase it before she even started her insurance path. Though Fleege wasn’t quite ready to hang up his hat (or his apron) at that time, Beringer didn’t take her eyes off her goal.
In October 2020, she purchased the business and took over as sole owner. Though she changed the name of the restaurant to Riverside Roadhouse, she refers to it as Fleege’s Riverside Roadhouse, including the original name that so many are familiar with.
Friends and family questioned her rationality of taking the risk, including Fleege, who told her she purchased the business at the worst possible time, in the middle of the COVID pandemic and heading into the winter season.
Instead of letting that challenge intimidate her, she took it head on. Beringer said, “Well then, great. If I get through this, then the rest is going to be a breeze!”
When asked if she’s ever done any cooking at the restaurant since she’s played a role in every other task, she laughed, “Fleege would never let anyone else do the cooking. … Now, he’s not allowed in the kitchen.”
Beringer credits her staff at both businesses for helping in her success and recognizes the other insurance agents at the office. “I have a very good support system with my staff at both agencies, and that makes a world of difference,” she said.
Her mindset of the new ventures is simple. “If I do what I’m supposed to do, I can’t fail. If I give my customers what they want, I can’t fail,” she said.
Beringer seems naturally driven and can handle the juggling of a teenager and two businesses.
“I don’t need anything handed to me. I’ll work for it. ... Nobody can say they gave this to me. It’s kind of a motivation for me with people. Just because you start with nothing doesn’t mean you have to live with nothing your entire life. You determine your destiny,” she said. “Something in me decided, I’m not going to rely on anyone else. I’m going to take care of myself and my daughter.”
Beringer instills the lessons of hard work and dedication in her daughter, Phoebe, teaching her that needs come before wants and reaching goals takes hard work. Phoebe has taken note and already has goals in mind and ambition to reach them. Beringer smiles proudly, describing her daughter as a good student who aspires to be a heart surgeon.
Her daughter is what drives Beringer, who explains the aspiration to build a better future for them. Also driven to prove naysayers wrong, the ones that doubted her ability to succeed, she smiles slyly, “Tell me I can’t, I’ll show you I can.”
Success comes with challenges and one she faces is staffing between both businesses. Picky on providing good customer service, Beringer wants people to have the best experience possible. “People don’t have to come here, they choose to use the business,” she often reminds her staff.
If you would have asked her 15 years ago if she ever saw this in her future, Beringer believes she would have quickly responded “no.” And now? She wishes that she had started this journey earlier.
Beringer is working on finding the perfect balance between parenting and running both businesses. For business goals, she hopes to expand the insurance territory and start on projects she has in mind for the restaurant. Grateful for continued growth at both businesses, she smiles, “It’s been great. I’m very thankful.”
She’s had to work hard for where she is now and feels that goals can be reached through hard work and perseverance, no matter your starting point.
“You create your own destiny. You don’t have to have things handed to you on a silver platter, anybody is capable of it,” Beringer said. “With the right drive, anybody can do it.”
