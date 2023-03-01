PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) in partnership with Bon Homme High School (BHHS) will host a Career Expo at the BHHS gymnasium on Wednesday, March 8, from 8-11:30 a.m.
The BHHS Career Expo is designed to connect businesses with youth to help them explore potential career paths after graduation. Participating businesses will be able to introduce their industry and the skills needed to area youth exploring their post-secondary career options.
“Bon Homme High School is excited to host a career expo for area high school students,” said Paige Stewart, BHHS Guidance Counselor. “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses and industries from Bon Homme County and surrounding communities to meet the next generation of employees. This will also be a good time to talk to students about summer employment.”
“Our goal of the upcoming youth career expo is to be as interactive as possible,” said DLR Career Advisor Julie Fleek. “Employers can show off what it means to work for their company and the career paths available and get area youth interested now to help fill the future talent pipeline.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.