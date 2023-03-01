PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) in partnership with Bon Homme High School (BHHS) will host a Career Expo at the BHHS gymnasium on Wednesday, March 8, from 8-11:30 a.m.

The BHHS Career Expo is designed to connect businesses with youth to help them explore potential career paths after graduation. Participating businesses will be able to introduce their industry and the skills needed to area youth exploring their post-secondary career options.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.