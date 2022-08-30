MENNO — The monthly Menno Pioneer Opry will be held this Friday, Sept. 2. This will be the second to the last Opry event for this year, so if you haven’t found your way to Menno yet for the old-time music and fellowship, please plan to attend.
This month marks 12 years since the Opry began. The Opry held its first get-together in September 2011 at the SoDak Stamm Heritage Hall in Kaylor. COVID took care of one of those years and problems with the building at Kaylor cut one year short, but thanks to the generosity of the Menno Pioneer Heritage Association, the Opry was moved to the big barn on the Pioneer Acres grounds on the north edge of Menno in 2021.
