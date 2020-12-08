PIERRE — The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) Board of Directors will hold a quarterly meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Red Rossa Conference Center in Pierre.
New board members will be welcomed with a brief board member orientation at 8:30 a.m. (CST) Committee meetings will begin at 9 a.m. with the full Board of Directors meeting called to order at 11 a.m. with lunch being served at noon.
The meeting will feature staff and committee reports, a presentation of the fiscal year 2020 audit report, and a presentation by members of Beresford FFA.
All beef producers are invited to attend as this meeting will provide a valuable opportunity to network with peers and learn more about the Beef Checkoff.
For more information on the SDBIC and the Beef Checkoff program, visit www.sdbeef.org or to reserve a seat at the meeting, contact Suzy Geppert, (605)224-4722, sgeppert@sdbeef.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.