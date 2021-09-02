VERMILLION — Local guitarists Mike Hilson and Jay Gilbertson of Yankton will kick off the “NMM Live!” fall season with a noon concert in the National Music Museum’s new Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on Friday, Sept. 10.
In addition to the “NMM Live!” concert series, the National Music Museum will be open to the public for limited hours beginning on Oct. 1, 2021. Guests can tour “NMM Goes Electric!,” the first exhibition installed in the Groves Gallery, and shop the museum store. Fall hours are Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, visit nmmusd.org.
