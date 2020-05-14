The Unexpected Farewell

It turns out that teachers without students is only half the equation.
Several of the Yankton School District’s (YSD) retiring teachers talked to the Press & Dakotan about how school closings in mid-March, kicked off by fears of COVID-19, affected their expectations of what their last quarter as teachers would look like.
Renae Bouza, a Stewart Elementary School teacher for 36 years — 32 of them with Stewart’s second grade — said she never anticipated that Friday, March 13, would have been her last day teaching students in her classroom.
“I really have missed the student interaction, plus the smiles, hugs and high fives,” Bouza said. “I think May 15 will be a hard day for me because of the lack of closure. We will not be able to be all together as a class to say our good-byes.”
Linda Stevens, a Beadle Elementary School teacher for 32 years — 30 of which were spent teaching the first grade — expressed sadness at the realization that she and her students would not be able to say good-bye.
The realization hit home while Stevens packed up her students’ belongings, projects and artwork, she said.
“This school has always been my home away from home,” Stevens said. “I’ve always felt that, regardless of everything that goes on, we come to school, we get together and we laugh and we sing and we chat and we listen — and we learn as much as we possibly can.”
Historically, that was true: weather permitting, schools were always open.
But social distancing recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 changed all that, calling for an unprecedented, three-month school closure. The move may have slowed the virus in Yankton, but with unintended consequences for the students and teachers not returning in the fall.
“It’s like we went home, and I don’t get to see them anymore,” Stevens said. “I don’t get to read to them; I don’t get to hug them; I don’t get to listen to their stories; I don’t get to hear their journal entries; I don’t get to have any closure with them.
“I miss them terribly.”
Though the decision to retire is up to the individual teacher, it doesn’t make the end of this school year any easier, said Robin Taylor, a special education teacher at Yankton High School for the last 26 years.
“I can get really busy with my school work, but when I walk away, I can’t think about it because it hurts to think that this is how it ended,” she said. “If I knew I was coming back, I don’t think it would be as bothersome. I try not to go there, because this was a decision I made, to retire.
When Yankton Middle School science teacher Brooks Schild was asked if this was how he thought the last few months before retirement would go, he said, “Oh, no, not even close.”
Schild began in 2001 as an Alternative Learning Center (ALC) instructor, helping YSD’s online students with science and social studies. In 2004, he transferred to Yankton Middle School as a science teacher in a traditional classroom.
Since then, Schild has also been a coach in: Science Olympiad, varsity and junior varsity football, varsity track and 8th-grade boys’ basketball for a season.
“Part of the cool thing about teaching is that you’re face to face with kids,” Schild said. “I thought that there’d be more than that last day when we said, ‘Hey, go home for the weekend’ — and didn’t ever come back.”
Often, a teacher can give a student some parting remarks as they head off to high school or into the next grade, but not this year, he said.
“We’ve been able to do some Zoom meetings, but that’s different,” Schild said. “I miss being around students.”
Ironically, the online work this year reminded him of his work in the ALC.
“They used to work on their online classes, but I was there to help them set up labs,” Schild said. “It’s kind of like when I started in the district. I’m kind of full circle.”
Paul Struck, a school principal with YSD since 1992, said he, too, misses the students, but appreciates how virtual classes have helped him stay in touch.
After 22 years as Lincoln school principal, Struck said he never expected his final year to end with closed school buildings and no students, but that he intends to be positive about it.
“I mean, OK, it’s not what I wanted,” he said. “But we’re professionals, so we make the best out of it, and that’s what we want our students’ attitude to be and the attitude for our parents and teachers, so we have to model that.”
Though he missed out on year-end student activities such as the kindergarten sing, the fifth-grade breakfast, the fun day and the many year-end concerts, technology has kept Struck in touch with students, parents, families and colleagues.
“Teachers invite me to their weekly Zoom meetings, and sometimes they have two meetings a week,” Struck said. “So I’ve been listening in. I’m able to see them on my computer screen and I’m able to keep updates on what they’re doing and how they’re doing.”
Though disappointed that he missed those favorite activities, the students are missing out a lot more, he said.
“I feel bad for the seniors and for our fifth graders and those people in the middle school who are going on to high school,” Struck said. “They couldn’t do things formally, but I think maybe they’ll look back on this and it’ll make them — make us all — stronger.
“That’s what I’m hoping.”
———
This year’s YSD retirees: DeeRhonda Anderson, Lincoln SPED Teacher (39 years), Sheryl Blackinton, Beadle School 3rd Grade Teacher (14 years), Renae Bouza, Stewart School 2nd Grade Teacher (36 years), Adeline Creviston, Lincoln School Paraprofessional (31 years), Marjorie Kindle, High School Math Teacher (28 years), Ladonna Kniffen, School Nurse at Beadle, Webster and Middle School (26 years), Brooks Schild, Middle School Science Teacher (19 years), Linda Stevens, Beadle School 1st Grade Teacher (32 years), Paul Struck, Lincoln School Principal (28 years), Val Svendsen, Stewart School Paraprofessional (23 years), Robin Taylor, High School Special Education Teacher (26 years)
Follow Cora Van Olson/P&D on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.