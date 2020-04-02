100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 3, 1920
• Nebraska women on September 21 will vote to decide if the state constitution shall be amended to give them full suffrage, unless some anti-suffragist in the meantime should obtain a court restraining order. The state’s constitutional convention not only decided to submit an amendment to give women complete voting privileges but also to permit them to vote on this and about forty other amendments to the constitution.
• The James river bridge on the Broadway line is reported submerged under the high floods.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 3, 1945
• Installation of traffic lights in Yankton at the intersections of Third and Walnut and Fourth and Walnut streets, as soon as possible, and eventual installation of such traffic control signals on Third and Fourth streets at all intersections from Broadway to Capital, both inclusive, was recommended to the board of city commissioners at the board’s regular meeting last night by representatives of the Chamber of Commerce.
• Yesterday was the 56th anniversary of a bad prairie fire, or a number of such fires, in this area which inflicted an estimated loss on the city of between $4,000 and $5,000, wiped out seventy-five of the farmsteads of the county and caused quite heavy losses in the Olivet settlement and in Volin and Wakonda.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 3, 1970
• Tickets for the famous Freeman Schmeckfest were sold out two weeks before last night and tonight’s German food festival began — proving diners knew what awaited them.
• A new era at Mount Marty College is ushered in with the announcement of the appointment of Rudolph (Rudy) A. Gerstner of McCook, Neb., as head basketball coach. The school will field its first men’s intercollegiate basketball team next season.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 3, 1995
• Sunday was a game of one-upsmanship for the Mount Marty College Lancers against Huron University. The winner of this show would be Brian Guenther, as he pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two, and claiming the victory in the 200th win in Lancer history.
• The construction of the George S. Mickelson Center for the Neurosciences is really beginning to take shape. The $32 million project is the single biggest construction project which the State of South Dakota has ever undertaken.
