The Yankton City Commission will discuss its strategic planning during a work session prior to its meeting Monday night.
The work session begins at 6 p.m., with the meeting following at 7 p.m. Both will be held at RTEC.
During its regular meeting, the commission will hear about planning for the Westside Park dedication ceremony on Nov. 7, consider an extra-jurisdictional rezoning request, consider base salary adjustments for city employees and hear about bids for various projects, among other items. The board will also convene in executive session.
