On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 21st St. between Locust St. and Broadway Ave. in Yankton will be closed to traffic as a portion of the street will be removed to install new water and sewer service lines.
Drivers that typically travel on 21st St. may utilize either 15th St. or 23rd St. as a detour route.
The closure is expected to be in place until Tuesday, Aug. 10.
