Wildfire Smoke
This photo taken Thursday morning on Highway 81 on the bluff two miles south of Yankton shows a shroud of smoke from Canadian wildfires settling over the valley and obscuring both Yankton and South Yankton.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Smoke emanating from wildfires in Canada was impacting air quality across the region Thursday.

Smoke and haze, pushed along by a light northwest wind, were reported Thursday at numerous communities across the Dakotas and Nebraska. Yankton had hazy conditions and limited visibility throughout the day. There was also a smoky odor detectable in the air.

