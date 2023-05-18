Smoke emanating from wildfires in Canada was impacting air quality across the region Thursday.
Smoke and haze, pushed along by a light northwest wind, were reported Thursday at numerous communities across the Dakotas and Nebraska. Yankton had hazy conditions and limited visibility throughout the day. There was also a smoky odor detectable in the air.
In a press release, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) issued an air quality alert for areas of South Dakota where smoke from wildfires in Canada has settled. The smoke is causing low visibility and increased fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) advises that these levels may be a concern to public health and provides additional resources to make an informed decision on personal healthcare choices.
The current pollution levels are greater than the National Ambient Air Quality Standard, the DANR said.
Air pollution can aggravate heart and cardiovascular disease as well as lung diseases like asthma and COPD. When the air quality is unhealthy, people with these conditions may experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, or fatigue. Anyone concerned about health effects related to poor air quality should contact their health care provider.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) issued an advisory Thursday of possible Moderate to Unhealthy air quality (based on the air quality index, or AQI) across the state through midday Friday.
“During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health effects,” the DHHS said in a press release. “When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor activities and reducing the intensity of these activities. Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take it easier.”
When the AQI is rated as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, people in this category “may experience health effects,” the DHHS said. “Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children. When conditions rise to the (this) category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.”
During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects, the DHHS noted. “When conditions rise to the red category, sensitive groups are advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling.”
