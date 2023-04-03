Heart Of A Cougar

VIBORG — Last Saturday, Kobee Sherman needed to take care of certain things before picking up his prom date — most notably, finishing that day’s cancer treatment.
Just days earlier, the 16-year-old Viborg-Hurley junior was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. The pain in his knee was diagnosed as cancer which had spread to his clavicle, vertebrae, and lungs.
The news was even more stunning considering, less than two weeks earlier, he sparked the Cougar team in the State B boys basketball tournament in Aberdeen. With the season behind him, he looked forward to the rest of a memorable school year.
Then his world turned upside down, now filled with talk of chemotherapy and surgeries. His athletic career had come to an abrupt halt, and the rest of the school year became a question mark.
But despite the shocking diagnosis, Jason and Leslie Sherman’s youngest son stayed strong and shared a special night and memories with his date and friends last weekend. The night also became a fundraiser.
“Thanks to the medical staff for working hard to finish treatments so Kobee could attend his Junior Prom for a short time,” Jason told the Press & Dakotan. “It was comforting (for him) to be with his friends who are so supportive of him!”
Kobee not only completed but also handled the first treatments well, which allowed him to attend prom for a few hours, according to Galen Schoenefeld, the Viborg-Hurley athletic director and boys basketball coach.
The young Sherman also looked forward to another Viborg-Hurley function, Schoenefeld told the Press & Dakotan Sunday.
“He’s planning on attending the boys’ basketball team supper and watch party for the NCAA championship on Monday night,” the coach said.
Schoenefeld admitted he was devastated at his player’s cancer diagnosis. In a mark of maturity and composure beyond his years, Kobee delivered the message directly to his coach.
“The news was very tough to take. Kobee called me on Wednesday afternoon as I was in Pierre for the AD (athletic director) conference,” Schoenefeld said. “You never want to see something like this happen to any young person, but especially not someone who has been a part of your life for so long.”
Schoenefeld considers the Shermans as part of his family.
“Both of Kobee’s older brothers played for me, and Kobee was one of the managers for boys’ basketball a couple of years when he was younger,” the coach said. “The extended family is very tight-knit on both sides, and Kobee has a huge cheering section at all of his games.”
TEAM EFFORT
Kobee’s support isn’t limited to his fellow Viborg-Hurley students or even the two communities. In the span of a few days, a GoFundMe page has raised nearly $23,000 toward the $25,000 goal, with the fund still growing.
And that doesn’t include the thousands of dollars raised by students and others around the state.
Athletic rivals have rallied around the young man. On Saturday, neighboring Irene-Wakonda raised $2,449 from a donation jar at its prom, along with another $477 from the Glenridge Country Club’s “Vegas Night.”
“One of our Irene-Wakonda students said, ‘This is great, but I wish we all could do more,” said I-W athletic director Mike King.
Actually, the Irene-Wakonda school is doing more as it has launched a penny war among the classes April 5-14 to raise more money for Sherman.
By Monday morning, the neighboring Centerville boys’ basketball team had raised $2,487. And more fundraisers are under way or planned in the days ahead at a variety of schools around South Dakota.
Centerville Superintendent Eric Knight said his student body stepped forward to help who they considered a friend.
“Coach (Kory) Muller and the boys basketball team started a fundraiser to provide funds to the Kobee Sherman family as they face this fight,” Knight said. “The hope was to help a neighbor in need. As a neighboring school district, we wanted to show our support to Kobee, his family and the Viborg-Hurley community.”
The Centerville students plan another fundraiser Thursday when they don their hats for “Purple/Gold/Red/Orange/Black Day,” Knight said. The theme plays on the first two school colors for Centerville and the final three school colors for Viborg-Hurley.
MORAL SUPPORT
But the support isn’t measured in just dollars. Kobee has received an outpouring of thoughts, prayers and well wishes on social media from close friends to those who have never met him — including one message from Mexico.
Viborg-Hurley Superintendent Brett Mellem finds the response heartwarming. “The support shown by the surrounding communities and other schools has been remarkable,” he said.
However, Mellem finds it reflects the close-knit rural areas.
“One of the greatest characteristics of South Dakota is our ability to be there for others when we face challenges in life,” he said. “Our neighboring school districts represent an extended family who wants to compete against each other on the playing surface but care for each other off of it.”
While faced with adversity, Sherman also draws on his strong Christian faith, Schoenefeld said.
“Kobee is an excellent young man with a strong work ethic. He is willing to do about anything when asked and has a big heart,” the coach said. “He has been a faithful attendee and leader in our FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) group, He also is a leader in the classroom as well as the football and basketball teams.”
The cancer diagnosis came just days after the state basketball tournament, which made the sudden turn of events even more stunning, Schoenefeld said.
“(Kobee) had a really good season in basketball this year, helping us to our sixth-place finish at state. He led us in scoring multiple times and was the leading three-point shooter on the team,” Schoenefeld said. “He is very competitive on the playing surface, but (he) makes friends with opponents off the court and field as he enjoys meeting and talking to new people.”
Schoenefeld noted the importance of the prayers and moral support.
“The support from around the area and state has been great!” he said. “A benefit of living in South Dakota is people are willing to help others out in their time of need. It doesn’t matter if they know you or not.”
THE ROAD AHEAD
However, a long road lies ahead, Schoenefeld said.
“Kobee and the family are going to need the prayers and support to continue as the treatment and procedures will take some time,” he said. “We’re planning multiple fundraising opportunities in the school and community. We’re working with the mentality that we’re in it for the long haul.”
In turn, Schoenefeld believes the young man can inspire others.
“I expect Kobee will continue to be a leader in all areas and be there for his teammates and classmates as that is just who he is,” he said.
Jason Sherman said his family can’t express enough the importance of the multiple acts of kindness.
“The family is overwhelmed by and appreciates all the support,” he said. “We ask everyone to keep praying for Kobee.”
———
Some of the efforts thus far include:
Shirts
Viborg-Hurley Staff Fundraiser
Viborg-Hurley Track Team Relay Race
Viborg-Hurley Prom — Freewill donation to Sherman Family
Centerville School — “Caps for Kobee”
Irene-Wakonda School — Freewill donation at prom
Clark School District — Freewill donation at prom
Meal Train for Sherman Family
GoFundMe Account
For more information on social media, visit #KobeeStrong, #WinTheRace
The GoFundMe account is https://gofund.me/98057aad
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.