Wagner Students Explore Primary Sources Of Ukraine Conflict With TikTok

Often disparaged for disseminating inaccurate news in the last few years, social media can also offer unique insight into current events around the globe.
A Wagner history teacher is discussing the current Ukraine conflict by including primary sources from a social media platform that only weeks ago might have been considered an unlikely source: TikTok.
“As a social media user myself, I have noticed that on any platform, you are going to see news,” Libby Renbarger, a history teacher at Wagner Community Schools, told the Press & Dakotan.
Last month’s attack by Russia on its former Soviet satellite Ukraine is no exception. In addition to the war on the ground, there has been a Cold War of sorts on social media since the invasion began late last month. Several notable social media giants have moved to mute Russia’s presence on their platforms.
Facebook and Twitter have reportedly placed restrictions on Russian state-owned media, and in retaliation, Russia is blocking access to Facebook and Twitter. Also, YouTube reportedly banned Russian media outlets on its platforms across Europe, while TikTok banned all uploads from within Russia.
In the meanwhile, many smaller channels are reaching broad audiences with reports and video from eyewitnesses on the ground in Ukraine, including some on TikTok.
“A student had mentioned they wanted to know what was happening in Ukraine after hearing about it on TikTok,” Renbarger said. “After exploring some accounts on TikTok, I realized how many primary and secondary sources are available to educate students with.”
In her Current Events class, comprised of juniors and seniors, students engage in discussions about contemporary world issues, including the weeks-long invasion of Ukraine, she said, adding that when studying this modern, developing conflict, it is necessary to adjust one’s definition of primary historical sources.
“In the past, we’ve thought of primary sources in history to be things like diaries, newspapers, interviews, but we have to shift our thinking to be more modern,” Renbarger said. “Our primary sources are now available on social media!”
Naturally, this also leads to discussion in class on how to vet sources based on reliability, she said.
“Obviously, not everything on social media is true, but it has been interesting to see videos from people on the ground in the Ukraine and what their life is currently like,” Renbarger said.
One video the class watched was of Aaron Parnas, known as aaronparnas6 on hi TikTok channel, talking about how dire the situation in Ukraine was becoming, and how his uncle, aunt and nine-year-old cousin in Ukraine were coping.
“I was hesitant to show this video but I feel like the world needs to know what it’s like living in a war zone right now,” Parnas said on the video. “Here’s a video of my little cousin in Ukraine.”
The video shows a young girl and her dog going to sleep in a bathtub, while the mother covers the tub with a mattress. Bathtubs in interior rooms can be the safest place in a home during a disaster. The mattress would offer additional protection from falling debris if the home were bombed during the night.
“We have also found credible news outlets from local, national and world-wide news media stations with TikToks accounts,” Renbarger said. “They quickly describe what is going on in straightforward language for students to understand.”
All of the videos presented in class are scrutinized by Renbarger for appropriateness, and students are not free to use TikTok in class, she noted.
In addition to the TikTok content, students have also been watching news segments and reading and discussing articles from around the world, Renbarger said.
Administrators and parents have reacted positively to this new approach, as well as the students, who are becoming more engaged with the class, she said.
“It has made them aware of good versus bad news sources, and how to check credibility,” Renbarger said. “We talk about remaining unbiased in media and view a wide range of sources so that students are able to form their own opinions over topics.”
“It is powerful to see videos from the news stations, along with videos from Ukrainians who are living in the war,” Renbarger said. “Students are able to experience history as it happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.