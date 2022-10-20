Officials with the Yankton Fire Department (YPD) are warning residents of a scam in the area that claims to be raising funds for the local fire department.
According to the YPD, one victim paid the caller via a credit card, and it was later discovered that the card transaction was processed in Georgia.
“The Yankton Fire Department does not solicit funds except those that were done in 2022 by a mailout flyer and receives those funds direct to the department from donators by way of cash or check to the Yankton Fire Department,” stated YFD Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles.
He added that he checked with other area fire departments, and they are not soliciting funds by credit card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.