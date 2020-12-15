PIERRE — South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) would like to remind South Dakotans, who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and need help paying their housing costs, that the application deadline is soon approaching.
Applicants who submit by Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. CT will be considered for funding. Successful applicants may receive up to $1,500 a month.
The assistance is funded by the State of South Dakota from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Eligible applicants can earn up to 115 percent of the area median income but must have a demonstrated COVID-19 related financial impact and be at risk of losing their housing. Assistance can be provided for past due rent, mortgage and/or utilities, for the time period of March 1, 2020 through Dec. 30, 2020.
Assistance provided is not a loan and does not have to be paid back. Payment is made directly to the landlord, mortgage servicer or utility provider on the applicant’s behalf. Households who may have current protections in place such as an eviction moratorium, should inquire about this financial assistance.
Potential applicants can visit sdcareshousingassistance.com to verify eligibility requirements and to begin the application process. Online applications are mobile friendly and will be processed by partnering agencies throughout the state.
For more information on the CARES Act Housing Assistance program, contact SDHDA at 800-540-4241 or the Helpline Center at 211.
