K-12 Connect Set To Support Distance Learners

Unique circumstances call for unique solutions.
South Dakota is putting CARES Act funding to work keeping school children online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of the pandemic, all of South Dakota’s students may at some point this year be expected to do their school work from home, but not all are fortunate enough to have internet access at home.
“There’s just more use of distance learning this year and students who don’t have access to the internet are obviously at a disadvantage,” South Dakota Department of Education spokesperson Mary Stadick Smith told the Press & Dakotan. “So, how do we make sure that those kids are able to access their schoolwork when the school does go to distance learning? That’s where K-12 Connect can help.”
Through the state’s K-12 Connect program, qualifying households can receive free internet service for their K-12 students until June 2021.
Qualifying households must have at least one student enrolled in an accredited South Dakota K-12 school or with an alternative education waiver on file with the local school district. The student may also be enrolled in a non-accredited school on file with the South Dakota Secretary of State.
Also, the household must meet income eligibility guidelines for the free and reduced school lunch program.
Any households that have had internet service between July 1, 2020, and the present are not eligible for K-12 Connect.
“We’ve already sent letters to households that we believe meet the eligibility requirements,” Stadick Smith said. “We’re sure there are others out there who probably meet the criteria that didn’t get a letter. They could call our office.”
Also, there is an eligibility form on the K-12 Connect website.
“They would take that form, fill it out and send it back to us,” Stadick Smith said. “They should do that now, because enrollment for this program closes Nov. 20.”
All applications must be received by that date in order to be processed.
K-12 Connect is a partnership of the South Dakota Governor’s Office, the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, the Department of Education and participating telecommunications companies.
“If a household is determined to be eligible, then one of the telecommunications companies serving that area works directly with that household to do the mechanical side of things,” she said. “After June 30, 2021, the household would either return whatever equipment they’ve been using or continue at the household’s expense.”
A representative from Vast Broadband confirmed that until June 30, 2021, households qualified under the K-12 Connect program would receive free internet service, as well as any necessary installation or equipment.
Participating telecommunications companies in Yankton include Midco and Vast Broadband.
Also, households that do not qualify for the K-12 Connect program may qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline Program, which provides monthly telephone service, broadband internet service or bundled packages purchased from participating wireline or wireless providers to eligible subscribers a discount
———
For more information on K-12 Connect, visit: https://k12connect.sd.gov/ , call (605) 773-3248 or email k12connect@state.sd.us.
For information about the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline Program, visit: https://nationalverifier.servicenowservices.com/lifeline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.