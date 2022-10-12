The big year for city revenues rolls on.
On Wednesday, the City of Yankton announced sales tax revenues for the month of September. The month saw an 18.43% rise in revenues over the same month in 2021. This marks the biggest monthly difference so far this year. Overall, the city is up 9.03% on the year.
September also saw a bump in BBB (bed, board, booze tax) revenues, recording an 8.45% rise over the same month last year. This followed August, which was one of the only negative months so far this year. Overall, the BBB is up 5.45% on the year.
While city officials have been happy about the upward trend in revenues throughout the year, they’ve also cautioned on multiple occasions that a part of this rise is due to inflation.
“Some people are saying inflation is not 2-3%, it’s 8-10% or more, depending on what you’re buying,” City Manager Amy Leon said in September while discussing August’s revenues. “We’re in the right slot. Normally, with those numbers, we’d be so excited about — and we are excited — but we’re not as excited as a year where things haven’t been impacted as much by inflation.”
