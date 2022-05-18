A public meeting concerning a proposed raising of the road on 431st Avenue at the Stone Church Bridge south of Menno will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (Stone Church), located at 29219 431st Ave., Menno.
Anyone with questions or concerns about this project is invited to attend. Yankton County officials along with IMEG engineers will be in attendance.
