As a Native American athlete, Vanessa (Yanez) Iverson was stunned to find the Fighting Sioux mascot when her team traveled to the University of North Dakota.
A Yankton Sioux tribal member, she grew up in Wagner and played for the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team from 2002-06. During that time, USD and UND both belonged to the North Central Conference (the league ended in 2008) and regularly played each other.
But Iverson wasn’t prepared for what she found during her first road trip to UND. By one estimate, the Grand Forks arena contained the Fighting Sioux logo in 2,400 places.
“As a Native athlete, I didn’t know until we went up there that UND was the Fighting Sioux,” she said Monday. “When we got on their campus, the mascot (a warrior head) was everywhere. I got a huge eye opener when I went up there.”
The mascot’s supporters, which included some Native Americans, said it honored the Sioux. However, Iverson found the mascot offensive and didn’t see it as honoring her history and culture.
“Why are these things here? Why is my tribe their mascot?” she said. “I remember that was my first time of really feeling connected (to the issue). It was like, ‘This isn’t OK.’”
As a result, the mascot issue has remained very personal for her — and why she strongly approved Monday’s announcement the National Football League (NFL) franchise in Washington, D.C. was retiring the Redskins name and logo.
After graduating from USD, Iverson returned to her hometown and works as a counselor in the Wagner Community Schools. In addition, she works as cultural coordinator in the schools, which enroll a large number of Native American students.
Iverson emphasized her comments to the Press & Dakotan represent only her personal feelings.
“I’m just speaking for myself and not for the tribe or the school,” she said. “But for me, I think the (Washington NFL team’s name change) is a huge win. It’s one of the biggest things that I have experienced and what I have seen.”
The mascots, particularly in pro sports, have been so strongly tied to the teams’ identities for generations, Iverson said.
“You grew up being conditioned for things like the Cleveland Indians (of Major League Baseball) and the Kansas City Chefs and Washington Redskins (of the NFL),” she said.
Iverson believes the Washington owners’ retirement of the decades-old Redskins name and logo signals a major change.
“Many people say, ‘It’s just a mascot,’ but there’s so much more to it,” she said. “That’s part of our tradition and our culture. We aren’t costumes. We’re real people. So when we’re used in that way, as a symbol, I feel our culture is being degraded.”
The mascot issue isn’t limited to college and pro teams. The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) has addressed the matter, Executive Director Dan Swartos said.
“The SDHSAA Board of Directors passed a resolution several years ago encouraging schools with nicknames and mascots that could be considered derogatory/offensive/insensitive to change those nicknames and/or mascots,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
The SDHSAA has sought to broaden the voice and participation of Native American schools, administrators, staff and students, Swartos said.
“We have Native American school representation on our board of directors and all of our advisory committees, in addition to a Native American Advisory Committee,” he said. “The current Native American representative on our board of directors is Barry Mann of Wakpala High School.”
As part of promoting American Indian athletes and culture, the SDHSAA is again working with the All-Nations Conference. The football league, which debuted last year, invited tribal schools and public schools with an enrollment of 50% or more Native American students.
“The All-Nations Conference is planning to proceed for another season with an expanded number of teams,” Swartos said.
The Washington owners’ decision to retire the Redskins name and logo drew reaction from a number of Native American tribes.
On Monday, the tribal council for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, based in Niobrara, Nebraska, released a statement. The tribe noted at least two professional sports franchises — the Cleveland Indians and Washington Redskins — would review the use of Native American symbols for their respective teams.
“The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is encouraged that this long-overdue moment has arrived, with one professional sports franchise abandoning a mascot that perpetuated a racial slur and another examining how Native American mascots are offensive and have no place in our society,” the statement said.
“Using Native Americans as sports mascots and our deeply meaningful symbols, including headdresses, is inappropriate. Advancing troubling stereotype(s) in popular culture and society via sports mascots diminishes our personhood.”
The tribe encouraged other teams to make similar changes.
“The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is hopeful that other sports franchises will make the right decision by ceasing their use of derogatory and offensive mascots, and thereby examining their own use of mascots, chants, symbols and themes that disparage our people,” the statement said.
The Press & Dakotan sought comment from the Yankton Sioux Tribe and the Santee Sioux Nation but did not receive a response by press time.
The Rapid City-based NDN Collective, which addresses Native American issues, said Monday the mascot battle goes back more than a half-century. In 1968, the National Congress of American Indians launched a campaign to address stereotypes of Native people in popular culture, media and sports.
“This has been a long time coming and is a direct result of building Indigenous power and demanding change,” President and CEO Nick Tilsen said in a statement.
NDN Collective spokeswoman Sarah Sunshine Manning said the sports symbols treat Native Americans as less than full human beings.
“For too long, Indian mascots have maintained dehumanizing stereotypes about Indigenous people, portraying us as one-dimensional, warring relics of the past,” she said in the statement. “By eliminating racist Indian mascots, space is created for accurate, modern, and multifaceted representations of who we truly are.”
When it comes to mascots and other stereotypes, Iverson has sought to build better understanding between Native and non-Native students. During her professional career, she has promoted cultural diversity and understanding in the Wagner schools and community.
While some mascots are intended as an honor, she noted examples where Native Americans are misrepresented or treated in an undignified manner.
“That’s where it hurts even more, when people make your tribe out to be a caricature or a cartoon or a spoof, and they try to make it funny,” she said.
At that point, there’s no intent to honor a group, Iverson said. “It’s taken to a level of disrespect due to ignorance,” she said.
The Washington NFL team’s announcement represents a major step forward, Iverson said. However, Native American mascots continue to be found at all levels, including schools with all white students, she said.
She hopes the retirement of the Redskins name and logo represents a step toward continuing change.
“I just can’t get behind the whole idea that we (Native Americans) are a mascot or that our group of people are a costume,” she said.
“We’re real people.”
