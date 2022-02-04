Clay County Chooses 7.4-Acre Option For New Jail/LEC

VERMILLION — The Clay County Commission appeared to be on the verge of approving an option to purchase 14 acres rather than the recommended 7.4 acres of land to serve as the site of a proposed new Clay County Jail and law enforcement center that would serve as headquarters for the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and the Vermillion Police Department.
However, by the end of discussion on the topic Tuesday, Commissioner Mike Manning had changed his mind and voted in favor of an option on the smaller parcel of property. Commissioners Betty Smith and Richard Hammond had voiced their desire for the 7.4 acres earlier during the discussion at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
Commission Chairman Travis Mockler, who has suggested that the county also pursue the purchase of an adjoining 6.6 acres for an additional $560,000, and Commissioner Phyllis Packard both voted no on the motion, voicing their preference for the purchase of the available 14 acres.
Smith began Tuesday’s discussion by making a motion to follow the recommendation of the local Jail/Law Enforcement Center Facility Committee and purchase the 7.4 acres, which is located at the corner of W. Cherry Street and Stanford Street.
The committee has recommended purchasing the smaller piece of property instead of spending more money on more property, stating that funds would be better used on the needed jail and LEC rather than the purchase of land that the county currently doesn’t need.
Larry Brady, the owner of the property, had originally offered the county a five-year option to purchase the remaining 6.6 acres of land if it purchased the 7.4 acres. Tuesday, the commission learned that he had changed his mind, giving the county a one-year option to purchase the extra property.
“I would be amendable to including a price of $1,296,000 (for the 7.4 acres),” Smith said as an addition to her motion after the commission received more concise information on the price of the property. Hammond seconded that motion.
“My only thought is, we don’t know what the future is going to bring. If we bought the whole thing, we’d know who our neighbors are going to be,” Mockler said. “We’d control it and even if he gives an option for a year, we’re not going to have the money to purchase it (if the needed funding isn’t included in the bond issue for this project). Today is the day and tomorrow is too late.”
“I agree with Travis; we are not going to find property at this price again,” Packard said. “If there are any county needs in the future, we’ll be paying a great deal more and, to me, I’m not thinking a future courthouse … there are other programs that could take place for the county in that area. I think we’re really selling ourselves short by not trying for the whole (14 acres) at $3 per square foot rather than the half (7.4 acres) at $4 (per square foot.)”
Smith said she sat in on several of the local Jail/Law Enforcement Center Facility Committee meetings.
“It seems absolutely clear to me that if we want to succeed in the June bond issue and if we really want a new jail and law enforcement center, 7.4 acres is what’s possible,” she said. “I don’t think 14 acres are possible; I’m not even going to engage in that argument because I don’t think the public will buy it.”
“What’s the deal breaker on the extra property?” Mockler asked. “That’s what I haven’t heard yet. I haven’t heard why it’s a deal breaker.”
“The biggest thing to remember here is we need a jail and law enforcement center,” Dan Christopherson, former mayor of Vermillion, said. “If we put on any more reasons for people to vote no, it’s going to make it very difficult to pass that.”
He urged the commission to remember the property tax ramifications that the county will face in the future.
“Certainly, with the school bond issue out there and this one is probably going to be at least that much, you’re looking at $50+ to $60 million in bond issues to be paid off in Clay County over the next 30 years, the likes of which we’ve never had in Clay County,” he said.
That growing real estate tax burden, Christopherson said, is reason enough for the county to back away from purchasing land that is not needed. Such a purchase, he said, “gives people another reason to vote no. I think we learned from the last election that it needs to be clean and it needs to be done individually for the project and not lumped in with what might happen or what could happen.
In June 2021, Clay County voters overwhelmingly voted down a $41 million bond issue requested by the county to finance the construction of a new county jail, law enforcement safety center, courts, government services, land acquisition costs, and current courthouse stabilization and exterior preservation.
Smith noted the high costs the county has been incurring to board inmates in surrounding county jails because of the inadequacies of the Clay County Jail.
“Travis, as much as I understand your desire for the 14 acres — and you know, it’s always nice to have extra land — I don’t think it’s possible,” she said.
“We all got what our taxes are going to be recently,” Wess Pravecek of Vermillion told commissioners, “and it’s only going to go up once the whole project goes through, no matter what it is. I think even with the weather situation the way it is, farmers are going to get bitten again if we don’t get some rain and I think it’s all a money issue and I think right now there’s a trust issue.”
“The problem we’re trying to solve right now is the need for a jail, right?” Sheriff Andy Howe asked. “We’re not trying to acquire land for county future use; that’s the equivalent of saying, ‘While we’re fixing the jail, let’s go ahead and build a new Extension office while we’re at it.”
Howe said he gets frustrated with discussion that seems focused on adding more to the project than what is immediately needed.
“What we need to do is build a jail,” he said Tuesday. “As we sit right now, we have 27 inmates in the jail. Nine of those are in-house, just because we’re able to. We’re closing in on the number of 20 boarding out of county. We’ve been paying roughly $30,000 a month out-of-county for the past six months; I expect that number to be more like $40,000 going forward as we sit here this month.”
The sheriff said the average daily population in the county jail during the month of January was 27 inmates.
“We exceeded 30 at times a few days in January,” he said. “I don’t really expect that number to significantly drop. I think it’s going to hover in that area … I think there’s an urgency, I think we need to get this done; I don’t think we can pay $40,000 a month for yet another year.”
Howe said should the jail/lec project he delayed a year by debate over whether more land is needed, “we’ll spend $500,000 (for inmate housing) right there while we argue about whether we need more land than we need for future use.”
Personally, he said, he’d love the county to purchase that extra land.
“But me as the sheriff that needs this jail, the county needs this jail, we can’t keep talking about it and tacking on other issues to this needed project,” Howe said. “… We can’t keep waiting while we talk about other issues while we try to accomplish this one thing.”
Steve Waller, the chair of the Jail/Law Enforcement Center Facility Committee, reminded the commissioners of something he’s often said in the reports he’s given recently — a year’s delay will be costly, adding perhaps $1 million or more to the cost of the project.
Hammond said he has thought of many ways the extra property, if purchased by the county, could be used to benefit the youth of the community, but he was leaning toward the 7.4 acres option.
“I agree that the time to buy it (the extra acres) is now, at a better price, but I think we need to go ahead (with the 7.4-acre purchase option),” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.