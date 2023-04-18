Despite Monday’s vote by the state Board of Educational Standards (BOES) approving the embattled South Dakota socials studies standards, the struggle over educational standards in the state isn’t over.
Educators have two years to implement the new standards and a lot could happen during that time.
Rob Monson, executive director of the South Dakota School Administrators Association, suggested a legislative reexamination of the makeup of the BOES.
“You look at other boards and commissions, and there are certain makeups spelled out in either statute or rule — if (a commission) looks at banking, you certainly want bankers to be a part of that,” he told the Press & Dakotan. That is not the case with education boards, he added.
The seven-member BOES includes chairman Terry Nebelsick, a former public-school superintendent; Steve Willard the current superintendent of the Belle Fourche School District; Steven Perkins, a businessman with teaching experience; Julie Westra, a former member of the Sioux Falls School Board; Phyllis Heineman, a former math and economics teacher; Linda Olsen, a former special education teacher; and Rich Meyer a dentist in Rapid City.
Nebelsick and Willard cast the two opposing votes Monday.
The South Dakota Education Association (SDEA) announced in a press release that it will be asking the state Legislature to bring more clarity for the composition of the BOES, noting that the majority of its current members are not certified to teach or be an administrator in an accredited South Dakota school.
“(Also), SDEA is committed to working with educators, parents and community leaders to ensure the implementation of these new standards does not completely up-end the education we provide to students who must remain our focus,” the press release said.
The standards, released last August, were amended in February, but changes have not addressed specific objections publicly leveled by educators and parents.
“I don’t believe teachers, administrators, school board members and parents should give up the fight for our children on the Social Studies Standards that were unfortunately passed 5-2,” Dr. Wayne Kindle, Yankton School District (YSD) superintendent, told the Press & Dakotan. “This needs to be taken to the Legislature next year to find a way to overturn the decision of the BOES. Those who voted for the passage did not listen to the people of South Dakota, as there were 121 (public comments) in favor, 1,137 opposed and 37 neutral comments, as of April 14.”
Several YSD representatives were at Monday’s meeting in Pierre, including Natasha Phillips, a first-grade teacher at Beadle Elementary School.
“When five political appointees are allowed to circumvent the will of the people, it actually seems like a civics lesson in how government is NOT supposed to work,” Phillips told the Press & Dakotan. “I hope all stakeholders will continue to advocate for what we know is best for students: Social Studies Standards written by South Dakota’s educational experts, not out-of-state special-interest groups.”
Phillips’ comment refers to William Morrisey, a former professor from the private Hillsdale College in Michigan, who largely crafted the standards to conform with Hillsdale’s 1776 Curriculum.
YSD elementary school teacher Andrea Stanosheck, a member of the original 2021 Social Studies Standards workgroup, addressed the board previously about the differences between the way each of the groups arrived at its set of standards.
The process for updating the standards began in 2021 with a group of 54 volunteers, 80% of whom were South Dakota educators, who followed a collaborative process to revise the previous standards, she said.
The 2021 group’s work was rewritten and later scrapped by Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration and a 15-person work group appointed to produce standards more in keeping with Noem’s 1776 Pledge to ban “anti-American indoctrination in public schools.”
The new work group was made up of only 20% educators, who were presented with a complete set of standards that they were not allowed to add to, Stanosheck said.
“As you consider these standards, please ask yourself whether South Dakota values its teachers’ expertise,” she said several times during her presentation Monday.
Tea Area Legacy Elementary principal Dr. Samantha Walder was on Noem’s 15-person work group and spoke to the Press & Dakotan. Walder, who is also president of the South Dakota Association of Elementary Principals and is South Dakota’s National Distinguished Principal for 2023, said she had hoped for more from the process.
“I was certainly disappointed in the lack of compromise,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “I really thought that that’s what we were going to get out of the Board of Educational Standards meeting.”
Walder added that the currently adopted standards do contain some good content but are too specific.
“It was, ‘These (are) the standards as they were provided.’ We did not get the opportunity to compromise,” she said. “I really would have preferred that the two committees come together, because we could have found common ground.”
The American spirit is all about compromise, she said, noting that Perkins asked about the possibility of making changes and improvements to the standards down the line as implementation proceeds.
“I think that that is a positive place for us to head but, again, the spirit of American compromise is to have everybody come to the table,” Walder said. “(It) was clear from educators, we would be willing to come to the table.”
