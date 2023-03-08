Cedar Co. Suspect Makes 1st Court Appearance

HARTINGTON, Neb. — The suspect in last week’s fatal Cedar County work site shooting made his first appearance in county court Wednesday.
David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, was apprised of the charges against him, the possible penalties and of his rights as a defendant by County Court Judge Douglas Luebe.
The prosecution was represented by Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney. Phillips does not yet have an attorney but has asked the court to appoint him one.
Just prior to the hearing, Phillips was handed a printout of the charges, which he silently read, his hands shaking.
Phillips is facing three charges in the death of his co-worker Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan.
Phillips is charged with one count of felony murder in the second degree, which carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison; one count of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, which carries a sentence of five to 50 years in prison; and one count of possession of a stolen firearm, which has no minimum sentence but can carry a sentence of up to 50 years in prison.
According to the complaint and information filed by Special Deputy Cedar County Attorney Corey O’Brien, on or about March 1, Phillips caused the death of Matos-Colon intentionally but without premeditation. Also, the defendant intentionally used a firearm to commit that felony and used a weapon that he should have known or had reasonable cause to believe was stolen, according to the document.
Shortly after the incident, the Nebraska State Patrol announced that the shooting had occurred at a work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately one mile north of Hartington. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office responded and located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses at the scene were attempting life-saving measures on the victim.
According to the probable-cause affidavit, three individuals claimed to have witnessed the shooting. One stated that he saw Phillips fire the handgun at the victim from a distance of approximately seven feet and heard four shots and three ricochets. The witness said that immediately after the shooting, the defendant was wandering around and said, “That n---- done talked about my mom,” and “Did you guys f------ narc on me?”
A second individual told investigators that he heard from 6-10 gunshots. Also, while Matos-Colon was receiving life-saving measures, Phillips was apologizing to him, the witness said.
According to court documents, the third witness said he heard Phillips say, “Are you guys going to give me a ride out of here or call the cops?”
Police retrieved six spent 9mm bullet casings and one live 9mm cartridge at the scene, as well as evidence of three bullet strikes. Also, a Glock model G19 Gen5 9mm handgun was retrieved from Phillips’ left pant leg and seized at the scene. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office later received confirmation that the weapon had been reported stolen in Louisiana, the affidavit said.
Court documents do not specify a motive or events that led to the shooting.
The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting the ongoing investigation into the incident at the request of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
Phillips was arrested by Cedar County deputies and remains in the Cedar County Jail. Bail has been set at 10% of $10,000,000.
A preliminary hearing has been set for March 22 in Cedar County Court.
