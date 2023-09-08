HURON — The James River Water Development District Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting and budget hearing on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel at 1400 8th Avenue NW in Aberdeen at 9 a.m.
Items on the agenda are:
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 9:10 am
1. 2024 budget hearing;
2. Approval of the 2024 budget and tax levy;
3. Update from Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge;
4. Funding request from High Plains Processing, LLC, for a retention pond in Davison County;
5. Funding request from Yankton County Highway Department for riprap along NW Jim River Road;
6. Funding request from landowner in Hutchinson County to repair two dams in Sweet Township;
7. Funding request for E. coli DNA testing in Yankton County;
8. Update on the South Central Watershed Project;
9. Update on the South Central Water Quality Monitoring Project;
10. District update from staff, directors and chairman;
11. Approval of the updated policy document and bylaws;
12. Update from the personnel committee;
13. Public comment on items not on the agenda;
14. Any other business that may come before the board.
