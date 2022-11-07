A Yankton man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman Sunday night in Yankton.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), officers were told of a deceased female in the 1300 block of Whiting Drive at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday.
“Upon arrival, officers confirmed the presence of a deceased female, and a homicide investigation began,” the press release said, adding, “Officers quickly identified a suspect.”
An arrest warrant was issued for Trevor Wayne Harrison for homicide as murder in the first and second degree. The suspect was located and apprehended in Dixon County, Nebraska. No time frame for the arrest was provided.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the public, the YPD said.
No other information has been released.
The crime scene remained cordoned off Monday, with a YPD officer monitoring the area.
According to a search of the Press & Dakotan archives, the suspect has an extensive history of arrests and court appearances.
He faced charges in March of this year of being a habitual offender with one or two prior felonies, keeping a place for sale of controlled substances and two charges of possession of a firearm (prior felony conviction), all of which were dismissed by prosecutors. He was convicted of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), for which he received a suspended execution of sentence, a fine, a five-year penitentiary sentence that was also suspended and three years of probation.
A month later, Harrison was back in court on charges of domestic abuse/simple assault /attempt to cause bodily injury, but he was recharged and convicted of disorderly conduct, for which he was fined and received a suspended sentence.
The investigation is being conducted by the Yankton Police Department, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
YPD Police Chief Jason Foote told the Press & Dakotan Monday that the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office will take the lead on the prosecution.
(1) comment
With his history, why wasn’t he already in jail?
