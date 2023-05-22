SISSETON — A Sisseton man has been identified as the person who died May 14 in a one-vehicle crash just north of Sisseton in Roberts County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on S.D. Highway 127 near mile marker 215 when the vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle. The driver of the Tahoe lost control of the vehicle, entered the west ditch, hit a field approach, went airborne and rolled at 8:49 p.m.
