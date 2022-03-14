The 2022 Yankton Citywide Cleanup is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 19, and run through Saturday, April 16. City of Yankton residents, on regular solid waste collection routes, may dispose of eligible items free of charge at the Transfer Station (1200 W. 23rd Street) during normal operating hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m.; and Saturday 8-11:45 a.m.
Curbside collection is scheduled to begin on April 4. No items may be placed curbside prior to March 26. Note that drop off and curbside collection is available only to residential customers on regular city garbage collection routes.
As a reminder, items not eligible for disposal include tires, grass clippings, leaves, recyclables, refrigerator, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, paint, chemicals or household hazardous waste, oils, and batteries. Motor oil may be taken to the transfer station and disposed of free of charge year around. Place solid waste and recycle roll carts for regular collection at your normal collection point and away from piles.
For more information, visit www.cityofyankton.org or call 605-668-5211.
