Trial For Former Yankton Sioux Police Chief Moved To August

The trial of a former Yankton Sioux police chief facing 20 wire fraud and theft charges — with possible prison sentences totaling 370 years — has been pushed back to August.
Christopher Saunsoci, 42, of Lake Andes has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of wire fraud and two counts of theft from an Indian tribal organization. He was scheduled to go to trial June 5.
However, the Press & Dakotan has been informed by federal court officials that the trial has been continued to Aug. 8.
The charges against Saunsoci allege he double-dipped on timecards and used tribal assets for personal use.
The U.S. Attorney’s office for South Dakota alleges he turned in timecards for the same 590 hours, receiving a total of $30,539.50 from the Tree of Life Ministries and the Yankton Sioux Tribe for those same hours.
Saunsoci is also charged with 18 counts of wire fraud with transmissions from Commercial State Bank in Wagner to Fiserve in Des Moines, Iowa. All but one transmission was for $1,600, with the other wire for $1,525.39. The transfers totaled $28,725.39.
For each count of wire fraud, the maximum penalty upon conviction is 20 years in custody and a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Restitution Fund.
For the two theft counts, the maximum penalty upon conviction for each count is five years custody and a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Restitution may also be ordered as part of sentencing.
Saunsoci no longer works for the Yankton Sioux Tribe Police Department, according to a tribal official.
He remains free on bond until his trial.
