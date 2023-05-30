Trial For Former Yankton Sioux Police Chief Moved To August
Aerial Mike - stock.adobe.com

The trial of a former Yankton Sioux police chief facing 20 wire fraud and theft charges — with possible prison sentences totaling 370 years — has been pushed back to August.

Christopher Saunsoci, 42, of Lake Andes has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of wire fraud and two counts of theft from an Indian tribal organization. He was scheduled to go to trial June 5.

