Boys & Girls Club of Yankton has been hosting the Yankton County Youth Diversion program and Conditional Release process since July 2021, through a three-year term Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI) Grant.
This program works in collaboration with the juvenile judge, juvenile prosecutor, sheriff, detention administration, local school districts, local service providers, court services, county commission, Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health, and law enforcement to offer youth the opportunity to accept full responsibility for their behaviors and work towards clearing their juvenile record. Youth in these diversion programs also participate in community outreach, the workforce readiness program, SMART Moves, Shifting Boundaries, and many other Boys & Girls Club programs that focus on the Club’s priority outcome of good Character and Leadership.
Youth work one-on-one with Boys & Girls Club of Yankton Youth Diversion Director, Alec Martin, who holds them to a high standard of responsibility and rules and helps youth set and accomplish goals in career development, academic success, and wellness.
One specific youth moved to the Yankton community and made a few bad choices. This youth was referred to the diversion program and has been extremely successful throughout the process. “They just really committed to the program,” said Martin. “We worked together to get their grades back up and they are now participating in three school sports and volunteering to help with our Boys & Girls Club elementary STEM program. We will continue to set academic and professional goals as they look towards college and joining the workforce.”
The Club has had 106 total cases referred to the program, with 63 successful cases since it started. The program currently has 37 active cases and will continue to provide effective and impactful services to youth referred. After nearly two years of success in running the Diversion program, Yankton County and Boys & Girls Club of Yankton predict continuation of funding through a renewal application in 2023.
The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. The before/after school programs, summer programs, and other camps provide fun, educational activities and opportunities for all youth at a very affordable cost. To get involved with the Club in any way, visit www.greatfuturessd.org or call 605-692-3333.
