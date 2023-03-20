Boys & Girls Club of Yankton has been hosting the Yankton County Youth Diversion program and Conditional Release process since July 2021, through a three-year term Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI) Grant.

This program works in collaboration with the juvenile judge, juvenile prosecutor, sheriff, detention administration, local school districts, local service providers, court services, county commission, Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health, and law enforcement to offer youth the opportunity to accept full responsibility for their behaviors and work towards clearing their juvenile record. Youth in these diversion programs also participate in community outreach, the workforce readiness program, SMART Moves, Shifting Boundaries, and many other Boys & Girls Club programs that focus on the Club’s priority outcome of good Character and Leadership.

