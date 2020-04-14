Online meetings mean no business is put on hold during a pandemic.
The April meeting of the Yankton School Board was not held in the Yankton School Yankton School District (YSD) Administration Building, as it usually is, because the building is closed to the public, and will likely remain closed until social distancing restrictions are relaxed.
As the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic develops, more and more business is being conducted remotely — even public meetings.
Beginning with the April meeting, school board members and YSD administrators were able to meet from isolation in their homes in an online format and share that meeting with the public.
Tuesday’s meeting was accessed through a link on the YSD website. There were no delays or technical glitches, though the meeting only lasted about 15 minutes.
The school board approved “Senderos,” by Vista Higher Learning, as the new series of Spanish textbooks to be used in the YSD starting this fall.
School board member Frani Kieffer, who was on the Foreign Language Curriculum Committee, acknowledged YSD Elementary Technology Integrationist/Curriculum Director Nicole Valnes for her role in preselecting various options for the committee to consider.
“Hats off to Valnes who made a good choice in her recommendations,” Kieffer said. “It was a hard decision. We look forward to using the new materials next year.”
Also Tuesday, the school board approved changes to the language of the YSD Teacher Assignment and Transfer Policy.
The new provisions place two main restrictions on the ability of teachers to transfer within the school district:
• Teachers must wait until their fourth consecutive school term with the YSD before requesting a voluntary transfer, a change in grade level teaching, or teaching assignment within their current building, or request a transfer to teach in another building.
• Also, a teacher may only put in for a voluntary transfer to a single vacant position rather than to several at the same time.
“The goal is to avoid having new non-tenured staff jumping around the school district,” said YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle, adding that it will give new hires experience in the job for which they were hired before they elect to move on, and to do a more focused move when they do.
Involuntary transfers by the YSD are not affected by the new policy.
Longtime Yankton School Board member Terry Crandall has announced that he is running for a seat on the board of directors of the Association of School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD).
Tuesday, the school board voted to support him as a candidate in the upcoming ASBSD elections.
