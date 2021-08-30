100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 31, 1921
• August was a very good month for marriages in Yankton County, according to the record in the clerk of courts’ office, 18 of them being listed. This is just twice as many as the July record showed, and beats the June record by one, although May went it a couple better.
• The northern edge of the sand bar which looms up in the middle of the bed of the Missouri River, opposite from Yankton on the main channel of the river, has developed an ideal bathing beach. It is of course foolhardy for anyone who cannot swim reasonably well to take any chances with the Missouri river, but those who know how to take care of themselves have been enjoying the opportunities offered by this beach this summer.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 31, 1946
• Among the three girls belonging to the Missouri Valley Feeders’ 4-H club is Miss Arley Kaeberle, 14, who last week scored another victory for the “weaker sex” when she sold her well-fattened Black Angus Steer, Simon, a 4-H project, on the Sioux City market for $28 per hundredweight, an all-time high. She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Kaeberle.
• Crowds attending the Midwest Farmer Days were in strict order for a second day, it was stated by Yankton police, who reported no arrests during the last 24 hours.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 31, 1971
• Mr. and Mrs. Bob Karolevitz have purchased the former Thrall’s Gift Shop at 208 West Third, Yankton, and have named it “The Homestead.” Jean Gunderson will be manager of the new book and gift store which will not only continue to feature cards and gift items, but will be expanded to include a variety of books for young and old alike.
• Robert Penn, a young Sioux artist, has been commissioned to execute a large mural in the W.H. Over Dakota Museum at the University of South Dakota. Penn is from Winnebago, Nev., and will soon complete work on a degree in art from the university where he studied with Oscar Howe, a Sioux artist of international fame.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 31, 1996
• It’s a new school year at Yankton High School — in so many more ways than one. Students and teachers walk around clutching hand-drawn maps. No one knows where to go — but finding out has become a magnificent adventure. It’s all part of the transition for YHS students and personnel as they move into the $20 million Yankton High School and Summit Activities Center on North Summit.
• Wagner residents are once again gearing up for the annual Labor Day celebration. This year marks the 96th year of the celebration with this year’s events being planned by Labor Day Committee Chairman Frank Bures and his fellow committee members.
