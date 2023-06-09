The Yankton School Board is expected to hear an update on the current Summer Food Program at its meeting Monday.
After setting meal prices for the 2023-24 School year, the school board will hear from Laura Horacek, director of Child Nutrition for the Yankton School District (YSD), about the Summer Food Program.
Also Monday, the board is set to re-certify the Comprehensive Plan for Special Education and hear an update on summer improvement projects at the various schools and school grounds.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Yankton School District Administration Building located at 2410 West City Limits Road. For a livestream of the meeting, visit the YSD YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@yanktonschooldistrict63-3l4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.