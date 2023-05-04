LINCOLN, Neb. — A letter delivered Thursday from more than 115 Nebraska business leaders tells Gov. Jim Pillen and state lawmakers that two proposals attacking LGBTQ+ rights is hurting job recruitment and retention in the state.
One measure, Legislative Bill 574, would block minors from receiving gender-altering procedures while the other, LB 575, would ban transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports in schools.
‘HARMFUL SOCIAL LEGISLATION’
The letter calls the two bills “harmful social legislation” that are bad for Nebraska businesses in their efforts to retain workers, recruit new employees and fill the estimated 80,000 job vacancies in the state.
“Nebraska can avoid major competitive risks –and win investment, business, and talent — by sending a clear and consistent signal that all are welcome here and Nebraska is open for business,” it stated.
The letter follows a similar message delivered last week by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce urging diversity and inclusion and avoiding laws that threaten Nebraska’s image “as the warm and welcoming state.”
There was no immediate response from Gov. Pillen’s office to a request for comment. In the past, Pillen has defended a ban on gender-affirming care as protective of children.
‘INCLUSIVE ENVIRONMENT’ DEMANDED
But the business leaders and Omaha chamber see it differently, as driving away potential employees and business conferences from the state when the “next generation of workers” are insisting on “inclusive” workplaces.
“When recruiting top talent, a welcoming stance toward all people matters — not just for marginalized workers,” the letter said. “The next generation of workers, Millennials and Generation Z, aren’t just wanting inclusive environments, they are demanding it.”
LB 574, which would ban gender-altering care for minors, has advanced to final round debate after its main sponsor, Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth, agreed to discuss possible amendments to the proposal.
But those talks resulted in few changes to the bill, which has not yet been set for third-round debate.
LB 575, or the “Sports and Spaces Act,” has not advanced out of the Legislature’s Education Committee.
Introduction of the bills has inspired a session-long series of filibusters led by Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt in protest. They maintain that such bills are “hateful” and involve decisions that should be made by parents and medical professionals, and not government.
Nationally, bills that block gender-affirming care have been introduced and passed in several conservative states. Advocates say that minors should wait until they’re older to undertake surgeries or medications that could have life-altering impacts.
Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.