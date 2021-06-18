A community summer tradition is taking place each Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. at Riverside Park in Yankton, as Yankton Area Arts is hosting a free weekly summer concert series once again this summer.
The first six concerts of the summer feature the Yankton Area Summer Band (YASB). The all-volunteer band was formed in 1983 and each week a guest conductor chooses the program, rehearses with the band before presenting to the community. The band boasts an average annual membership of 70-100 musicians ranging from students to professionals from Yankton and the surrounding communities. The YASB will present three more concerts this season. Sheila Wipf of Freeman will guest conduct on June 22 followed by Chad Dean of O’Neill on June 29, and Aaron Schmeling of Elk Point-Jefferson on July 6.
Following the Yankton Area Summer Band Concerts, Yankton Area Arts will continue its summer concert series with five pops concerts also at Riverside Amphitheatre.
On Sunday, July 4, the Hegg Brothers will present a special concert from 8-10 p.m. Continuing on Tuesdays, in July concerts will include local musicians, Mike and Jay on July 13, the Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble on July 20, selections from the (cancelled) 2020 Yankton High School production of “Xanadu! The Musical” on July 27 (featuring YHS Alum and Fine Arts Hall of Fame recipient Tim Hausmann) and Mogen’s Heroes on Aug. 3. For more information on all these concerts visit YanktonAreaArts.org.
If there is inclement weather, all YASB band rehearsals and concerts will be canceled. Pops concerts will be held in an alternate location. For late changes due to weather, tune to local radio stations and social media.
