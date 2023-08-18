Leaders of quality improvement projects and individuals who exemplify Avera’s values of hospitality, compassion and stewardship were honored at the Avera Quality Congress on Aug. 9 in Sioux Falls. A total of 89 projects and individuals were nominated. Some 450 Avera employees and special guests attended the conference.
“Avera started Quality Congress in 2002 to honor those people and projects that are improving the quality of care we offer to every patient, each and every day at every Avera facility,” said David Basel, MD, Vice President of Clinical Quality and Population Health Officer for Avera Medical Group. The event is held every other year.
