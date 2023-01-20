SD Non-Profit Agency Pays $320,000 Settlement In Sexual Harassment Case
Peter Smith, CEO of the Rural Office of Community Services, was the subject of a workplace sexual harassment settlement that paid $320,000 to a group of female former employees of the South Dakota non-profit agency.

The director of one of the largest non-profit social service agencies in South Dakota was the subject of a recent federal sexual harassment investigation that resulted in a $320,000 payment to several former female employees.

A two-year investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found that the male director of the Rural Office of Community Services, based in Wagner, sexually harassed female employees for years and that some victims of the harassment were fired when they complained.

