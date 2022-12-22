100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 23, 1922
• An interesting bit of Christmas spirit was in evidence at the office of Miss Mabel Holtan, county superintendent, this morning. Numerous gifts were ready for distribution, the work of the Juvenile Red Cross of the county, for fourteen World War veterans at the state hospital. The gifts are varied in form from homemade candies to other gifts.
• Concreting was in progress on the Nebraska pedestal caps at the bridge site today, with the hope that tomorrow might finish it. Two more cars of rock are in, bringing the total up to 97 so far received.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 23, 1947
• Following a two-week clean-up project during which the rooms were decked in holiday fashion, members and friends of Yankton’s Teen Canteen observed the recreation center’s third anniversary last night with an extensive program and dance. The Canteen, located in the Odd Fellow’s lodge building on Fifth and Douglas, was crammed with young people and visitors last night.
• To keep the fans acquainted with the court sport over the holidays, the Yankton Quarternack club is sponsoring a double-header cage show here December 30 with the New York Celtics billed against the Yankton All-Stars in the main attraction at 8:45 o’clock and the Yankton Bucks pitted against the Yankton High School Alumni at 7:30 o’clock in the Yankton high school auditorium. The Celtics are one of the oldest traveling ball clubs in the nation.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, December 23, 1972
• An Outstanding Young Farmer banquet was Dec. 16 at the Menno Auditorium and Darrell Edelman was selected from the Menno area. Mr. Edelman farms north of Menno. He and his wife, Jeanene, have milk cows, stock cattle and a few hogs. They also raise corn and beans.
• The 72-member Scotland High School Band has been selected to play at the reception following the inauguration of Governor Richard Kneip Jan. 2. And, said Superintendent John Koopman, no classes will be held in any of the Scotland School District schools Jan. 2.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 23, 1997
• When Jerry Pierret welcomes the New Year, he will welcome an entirely new way of life. The Pipestone, Minn., native, who has worked for J.C. Penney for the past 37 years — including 24 as manager of the Yankton store — is retiring Dec. 31.
• A new Boys and Girls Club facility opening next year in Wagner will fight juvenile drugs and crime while improving race relations, a local leader says. Diane Thaler, a school board member and Zenith Alternative school supervisor, said Thursday the facility received a $70,000 grant from the Boys and Girls Club national office.
