South Dakota recorded 99 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH), while the number of active cases in the state dropped to its lowest level in more than a year.
The death, which was the 27th reported in the state this month, raised the state toll to 1,994. It was not recorded in the Yankton area.
The number of active cases fell to 712, the lowest number since April 13, 2020. It peaked at 19,360 cases on Nov. 15.
Also, active hospitalizations fell to 60, the lowest level since Aug. 21. It reached a peak of 607 hospitalizations on Nov. 10.
Yankton County reported one new infection and three new recoveries, dropping its number of active cases to 14.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+2), Hutchinson (+1) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota and Dixon County (+1) in Nebraska.
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions:
• grades K-12 schools reported 67 cases last week, down from 125 the previous week. To date, there have been 15,720 total cases (11,795 students; 3,925 staff) with 15,589 recoveries;
• the report for the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools has concluded for the school year that began Aug. 9. Overall, there were 4,160 cases (3,492 students; 668 staff). As of the final report, there were 4,147 recoveries.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal showed 100 new infections. Also, the number of deaths was amended downward to 2,256.
