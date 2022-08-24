South Dakota saw a dramatic drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state portal reported 1,114 active cases, a nearly 74% drop from last week. It was the lowest number of active cases posted since May 11.
Meanwhile, there were 1,514 new infections reported (+147 from last week), while current hospitalizations climbed to 105 (+11). There were 72 new hospitalizations recorded.
The DOH reported five new COVID-related deaths, raising the state toll to 2,984. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area.
Locally, seven of the eight area South Dakota counties saw big drops in active cases. The exception was Douglas County, where cases climbed after it recorded 13 new infections, the biggest one-time increase (either in a weekly or daily report) since the beginning of the pandemic.
Yankton County saw 29 new cases but also recorded 128 new recoveries, dropping its number of active cases to just 22, an 82% drop. Also, the county saw no new hospitalizations, the first time that has occurred since June 15.
Other statistics from the DOH included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (7) — Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +2; Turner County, +4;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 26.7% (+3.3%); new tests processed: 8,674 (+375);
• New Area S.D. Cases (110/-3 from last week) — Bon Homme County, +6; Charles Mix County, +11; Clay County, +11; Douglas County, +13; Hutchinson County, +15; Turner County, +11; Union County, +14; Yankton County, +29;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (88/-223) — Bon Homme County, 4 (-28); Charles Mix County, 5/-23); Clay County, 10 (-29); Douglas County, 13 (+2); Hutchinson County, 13 (-13); Turner County, 9 (-18); Union County, 12 (-15); Yankton County, 22 (-99). (NOTE: Active cases are based on mathematical changes from the previous week. Thus, in several instances, the numbers of new cases, which are one-time snapshots, appear higher than the numbers of active cases, which — along with recoveries — accumulate over more than one reporting period.)
• Area S.D. Community Spread — All eight counties in the Yankton area rated at high community spread.
New cases are greater than active? How does that work?
How many people are actually getting tested though? I doubt the majority are unless required to do so at work. While these numbers seem promising, the actual cases numbers are likely MUCH higher than what is being reported.
