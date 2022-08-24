COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022
MB.Photostock - stock.adobe.com

South Dakota saw a dramatic drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).

The state portal reported 1,114 active cases, a nearly 74% drop from last week. It was the lowest number of active cases posted since May 11.

(2) comments

cjop

New cases are greater than active? How does that work?

Report Add Reply
joestrummer

How many people are actually getting tested though? I doubt the majority are unless required to do so at work. While these numbers seem promising, the actual cases numbers are likely MUCH higher than what is being reported.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.