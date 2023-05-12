The free speech zones designated for political petitioning on Minnehaha County property survived nine days before being halted by a federal judge.
A temporary restraining order inked late Thursday afternoon by U.S. District Judge Roberto Lang blocked the county’s rules for petitioners the day after a nonprofit group filed a lawsuit challenging their constitutionality.
Dakotans for Health, a health care advocacy network and ballot question committee, filed its lawsuit on Wednesday. The complaint alleges that the new rules would hamper the First Amendment rights of South Dakotans.
The policy would limit political speech by blocking petition activity on 99.3% of the previously accessible outdoor area. The two rectangular areas established for circulators are inadequate, the group contends.
Lang’s temporary restraining order says that the policy could harm the petitioners’ rights in a manner that cannot be remedied by monetary damages at a future date.
That’s one of the elements needed for a judge to issue a restraining order before a defendant, in this case Minnehaha County, can respond to legal allegations.
Additionally, the lawsuit argues that a requirement for all petition circulators and political speakers to pre-register with the auditor’s office infringes on the right to anonymous speech and leaves them vulnerable to harassment.
The registration and geographic restrictions in the new policy would be unlikely to survive a legal challenge, Lang wrote, though some parts of the rules, such as barring petitioners from following people into the building, might pass constitutional muster.
