Saturday, May 14, marks the 30th anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Over the course of the one-day food drive history, 1.88 billion pounds of food have been collected throughout the nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands.
To participate, postal customers in Yankton, Mission Hill, Utica, and Gayville can place their nonperishable food donation by or in their mailbox on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The mail carrier or a volunteer will pick it up.
All donations go directly to the local food pantry.
