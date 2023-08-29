VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota’s Department of Nursing marked a milestone on Aug. 26 — the first students graduated from its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program and will be recognized at a hooding ceremony.

The DNP program admitted its first students in spring of 2021. The online DNP, with a specialization in organizational and system leadership, meets the growing demand for nursing leadership who practice at the organizational and systems level and prepares nurses to lead within complex health systems in roles of administration, executive leadership and academic faculty. The DNP program was created to help South Dakota address a nursing shortage crisis and introduces well prepared nurse leaders with a strong business acumen and ability to navigate and foster change.

