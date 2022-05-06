The Art of Tourism

There’s little secret that tourism is big in Yankton.
Though camping, fishing and archery tend to be dominant in the area, a robust arts and cultural sector is also bringing in people from outside the area.
Jay Gravholt, Yankton Thrive tourism director, told the Press & Dakotan that activities related to arts and culture really play a huge role in the area’s tourism sector.
“We have a great art museum at GAR Hall that the Yankton Area Arts Association (YAA) does,” he said. “They’re moving a lot of the stuff from the Dakota Territorial Museum across from the hospital … out to the Mead (Cultural Education Center) and we’re making that a welcome center for the north entrance to town.”
He added that the music scene is especially vibrant in Yankton.
“During the summertime, if you like live music, you can find it just about every night,” he said. “Thursday through Sunday, you’re guaranteed, but you might even find it on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, too.”
Gravholt also cited events such as Riverboat Days and the associated Summer Arts Festival along with Rock ‘N’ Rumble and Ribfest as other huge contributors to arts and culture.
YAA Executive Director Julie Amsberry also sees how the arts contribute to the area’s tourism infrastructure.
“Arts are a driver for tourism,” she said. “People who are traveling specifically look for arts and culture events. ‘What is there to do in the community that I’m visiting?’”
She said this state lends itself well to artistic expression.
“South Dakota is a great example for arts and culture when you think about things like Mount Rushmore, which is a sculpture, which is a piece of art,” she said. “Crazy Horse is a piece of art. When people travel, they are looking for things to do in the communities they are going to. When you have a community — there’s a Tuesday night concert series, there’s Music at the Meridian, there’s Kids in the Park — it draws people to your community.”
And in the near future, YAA will be able to roughly quantify just how many people the arts help bring into town.
The group is set to conduct an “Americans for the Arts” impact study over the next year.
“They conduct this study every five years,” Amsberry said. “This year, Arts South Dakota, which is an arts advocacy group in our state, is helping fund a portion of the study, and Yankton Area Arts and the City of Yankton are paying for the other portion.”
She said that the study will begin this month.
“We’ll be surveying people at arts events throughout the year, whether it’s a dance recital, one of the concerts this summer, Summer Arts Festival, the community concerts, a play,” she said. “There’s lots of arts happenings in Yankton, and we’ll be surveying people at those to see how they’re spending their money when they come to our community. Are they getting a hotel room? Are they buying groceries? Are they going out to eat? At the end, ‘Americans for the Arts’ will take all of those results and put them in a nice report for us so we can see where people are coming from, how much they’re spending when they come to an arts event in our community and we can really see the impact the arts have in Yankton.”
The study will run through April 2023, with results expected in September of that year.
Cultural sites also provide a huge boost for tourism in the area.
Crystal Nelson, executive director of the Mead Cultural Education Center, told the Press & Dakotan that the facilities like Mead are huge regional drivers.
“Heritage tourism is a very popular thing in the Midwest,” she said. “A lot of people that go and visit different communities use museums and cultural centers to really understand the place that they are. A lot of the time, your visitor experience is enhanced by the opportunity to better understand the community in which you’re staying or visiting. History plays into that — it helps people understand what really makes a community a community. Museums give not only locals a sense of community, but it also gives visitors to the community an opportunity to really understand how that society functions.”
She added Mead is continuing to build up its own ability to tell Yankton’s story and bring in more visitors.
“We’re still moving into our large facility,” she said. “We have some permanent exhibits that are being developed right now — one will be opening in 2024 and another in 2026. They take a lot volunteers and a lot of financial contributions to make these big permanent exhibits happen, so in the meantime, we use our exhibit space for changing and temporary exhibits we use to highlight various anniversaries and specialty collections.”
Nelson noted Friday that the Great Northern Railroad Depot, Gunderson One-Room Schoolhouse and log cabin, which sit in Westside Park as part of the Dakota Territorial Museum’s former location, will be moving to the Mead Campus Heritage Park over the next couple of weeks.
Amsberry said arts and culture ultimately benefit more than just those who visit the city as tourists.
“While tourism is a huge part of our community and the arts are helping draw people, it also provides a quality of life for our residents and the people who live in the immediate area,” she said.
