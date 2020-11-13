Cedar and Knox counties in Nebraska both reported new deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Services late Thursday.
The state recorded 25 new deaths late Thursday and once again surpassed 2,000 new COVID infections.
Meanwhile, Yankton County reported another 38 new COVID-19 infections, according to Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Also, South Dakota reported 1,611 new cases but also saw 1,706 new recoveries. One death was reported, lifting the state toll to 568.
It was Cedar County’s first death related to COVID-19. It was the second death for Knox County, which reported its first death Oct. 21.
As for Nebraska, it was the third time in seven days the state has exceeded 20 deaths in one day. It has recorded 110 deaths this month. The state toll rose to 756.
Yankton County’s new cases marked the ninth straight day the county has reached double digits in new infections. All but one of those days (Nov. 11) saw cases climb by 20 or more. The county also recorded 38 new recoveries.
Neighboring Clay County’s latest surge continued Friday with 26 new infections reported. The county has seen 97 new cases in the last three days.
Charles Mix County saw its biggest one-day increase to date with 27 new infections.
Here are summaries from area South Dakota counties for Friday:
• Bon Homme County — 7 new cases (1,194 overall), 2 new hospitalizations (30), 23 new recoveries (943), 247 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 27 new cases (603), 2 new hospitalizations (77), 13 new recoveries (399), 203 active cases;
• Clay County — 26 new cases (1,077), 0 new hospitalization (26), 17 new recoveries (814), 255 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (240), 1 new hospitalization (36), 10 new recoveries (170), 65 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 12 new cases (369), 1 new hospitalization (41), 9 new recoveries (223), 144 active cases;
• Turner County — 16 new cases (682), 1 new hospitalization (35), 17 recoveries (450), 201 active cases;
• Union County — 13 new cases (986), 1 new hospitalization (56), 21 new recoveries (742), 227 active cases;
• Yankton County — 38 new cases (1,226), 2 new hospitalizations (57), 38 new recoveries (821), 397 active cases.
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported nine new cases for both Knox (348 overall) and Dixon (250) counties, and four new infections for Cedar County.
On Friday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 82 active cases (59 students, 23 staff), up eight from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose to 217 (+20), including 17 on campus (-6).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Friday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 62,327 (+1,611: 1,482 confirmed, 129 probable);
• Active Cases — 18,672 (-50);
• Recoveries — 43,132 (+1,705);
• Hospitalizations — 3,540 ever hospitalized (+85); 556 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 6,584 new tests processed; 2,573 individuals tested.
In Nebraska, 2,611 new infections were reported late Thursday, the second-highest total to date, topped only by the 2,681 cases reported last Saturday. The state has recorded 22,908 new cases this month.
Here are the state statistics from the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 92,553 (+2,611);
• Active Cases — 40,780 (+1,717);
• Recoveries — 51,017 (+869);
• Hospitalizations — 3,460 ever hospitalized (+79); 905 currently hospitalized (+20);
• Testing — 16,585 new rests processed; 5,812 new individuals tested.
