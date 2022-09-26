The Veterans of Foreign Wars announces a public forum featuring the candidates for the Yankton County Commission and the District 18 Legislature.
The forum will be held from 9:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 1, at VFW Post #791. Candidates will be provided time to voice the priorities they would promote upon election. The public will be allowed time to ask questions.
