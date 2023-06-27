Two federal grant programs administered by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are accepting applications from communities across Nebraska for recreation improvements.

Applications for the Recreation Trails Program and Land and Water Conservation Fund are due Sept. 4, 2023. Grants recommended for approval will be announced at the January 2024 Commission meeting.

